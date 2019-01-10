A Virginia woman said she owns her $150,000 lottery prize to her need for taco-making supplies. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Taco night turned out to be a lucky meal for a Virginia woman who had to make a trip to the store for supplies and won a $150,000 lottery jackpot.

Linda Barnes told Virginia Lottery officials she agreed to make tacos for her granddaughter, but she discovered she was lacking some of the necessary ingredients so she took a trip to the Food Lion store in Virginia Beach to buy supplies.

Barnes said the new Royal Riches Scratcher lottery ticker caught her eye while she was at the store, so she bought one along with her groceries.

Taco night turned out to be her lucky night, as the ticket turned out to be a $150,000 top prize winner.

"This can't be," Barnes recalled thinking.