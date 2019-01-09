Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Transportation officials in Texas said an equipment malfunction was to blame for electronic highway signs erroneously giving the speed limit as 20 mph.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the regular posted speed limit is in effect, despite the digital signs on U.S.-59, near the State Highway 288 interchange and Chimney Rock, reading: "Speed Limit 20."

"We have new portable message boards as part of new 69/610 project smart work zone technology and they are malfunctioning. We are working to get it resolved," TxDOT spokesman Danny Perez told KTRK-TV.

Similar electronic signs have proven vulnerable in the past, often due to human interference. The Washington State Department of Transportation apologized in April 2018 for a "training error" that caused a digital sign on Interstate 5 to display the message, "U Suck."