Moose wanders into Alaska hospital, eats atrium plants

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A moose caused a ruckus at an Alaska hospital when it wandered into the building and calmly munched on plants in the atrium.

Witnesses said the moose wandered onto the Alaska Regional Hospital campus in Anchorage just before noon Monday and ended up strolling through the automatic doors into the Wise Physical Therapy office building.

Surprised employees captured video as the moose made its way to the building's atrium and sampled some of the decorative plants.

"She was just going about her business, having a morning snack," employee Stephanie Hupton told KTUU-TV.

Monica Emerton, owner of the company that maintains the atrium, told the Anchorage Daily News "not many" of the plants were eaten by the moose.

"She was just tasting, apparently," she said.

Witnesses said the moose wandered out of the building on her own after about 10 minutes and left the area.