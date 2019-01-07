Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A Phoenix man's unusual mattress delivery method is going viral after he was caught on camera with six mattresses stacked atop his sports car.

A video captured on a Phoenix freeway went viral online after the Dodge Challenger with six mattresses strapped to the roof captured the filmer's attention.

The driver of the Challenger was later identified as a driver for Pillow Top Express, a company owned by Casey Day.

Day said the sports car has been in circulation as a work vehicle ever since his delivery truck was totaled a year and a half ago. He said the mattresses are well secured and the driver has never had one of the items fall off in transit.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said there are statutes containing load guidelines, but whether the Challenger is in violation of any of them in the video footage would be left up to the discretion of any state trooper or other law enforcement officer who witnessed the scene.