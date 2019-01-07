Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A dam-building project in India broke a Guinness World Record by pouring 8,536,852 gallons of concrete in 24 hours.

The record-keeping organization said adjudicators observing the Polavaram project, a dam-building initiative in Andhra Pradesh, confirmed the concrete poured between 8 a.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday surpassed the 5,700,833 gallon record set by a 2017 project in the United Arab Emirates.

The Navayuga Engineering Company, which is building the dam, said the record was achieved by about 900 workers with the use of 20 agitator trucks and 70 transit mixers. The concrete came from 10 batching plants.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said in accepting the Guinness certificate Monday that he expects the project to be completed by June 2019.