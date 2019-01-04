Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A tiger snake was removed from a couple's home in Melbourne, Australia, after it was discovered living inside their wall-mounted air conditioning system.

Danny Marcok and his wife Denise Marcok first noticed a tail hanging from the air conditioner and assumed it belonged to a rat. Danny Marcok, after his wife discovered the snake, called in Stewy the Snake Catcher to dispose of the reptile.

Video of the snake handler capturing the tiger snake, the fourth deadliest land snake in the world, was featured on Australia's Today Show on Thursday.

Denise Marcok, in the video, says a number of curse words as the snake catcher carefully gets the reptile out of the air conditioner and into a bag.

The snake catcher believes the snake would have attacked Danny Marcok if he had stuck his hand into the air conditioner, which is located above the couple's bed.

The tiger snake is the most recent snake to emerge inside an Australian home after a python was removed from a rental home in Dutton Park.