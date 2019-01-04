Rhys screamed so loudly when a spider came into his house he sparked an emergency police response! Let's hope he doesn't run into one again... 😂🕷 #9Today pic.twitter.com/KNuXLCW0s5

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Rhys Howard of Perth, Australia, screamed so loudly while he was killing a spider that police were called to his house.

A concerned resident called police after they heard Howard shouting "why won't you die?" along with a child screaming.

Howard, despite being scared of spiders, killed it using a diaper -- as his partner Kara was in the shower. His daughter, the child heard screaming, was nearby.

"The first thing I could grab was a nappy... so I was on the floor saying 'why won't you die', and screaming and my daughter was screaming in the playroom," Howard told 9News.

"I'm the man of the house," Kara joked.

Howard appeared on Australia's Today Show to describe the incident and mentioned how shocked he was to see police at his door.

Howard also said his fear of spiders comes from having one land on his head as a child.