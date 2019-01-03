Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A wildlife park in Ireland said a pair of giant pelicans that flew the coop during the summer returned on their own after a months-long vacation.

The Fota Wildlife Park in Cork said the great white pelicans, which can reach a length of up to 6 feet, flew to freedom in June despite their wings having been clipped to keep them grounded.

The park said keepers were surprised when the pelicans returned on their own after about 21 weeks on the loose.

"The pelicans were examined by the vet and are fit and healthy," a park spokeswoman told the Evening Echo newspaper.

"The welfare of the birds and animals that reside at Fota Wildlife Park, along with the safety of all our staff and visitors is paramount to the park," she said.

Great white pelicans are found in Africa, Asia and Europe. They are known to be able to fly up to 300 miles in a single day.