Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Students at a British university have been awarded a Guinness World Record after constructing a 4,651.73-square-foot blanket fort.

Guinness World Records announced the Warwick University team successfully broke the world record earlier this year when they used hundreds of donated blankets to build the fort, which surpassed the previous record of 3,303.44 square feet.

The team said they nearly had to abandon their quest to have the fort recognized by Guinness when they were unable to get a chartered surveyor to measure the structure, but Scott Blake, director and chartered surveyor at ehB Reeves, stepped in to make official measurements.

The record attempt, which was inspired by an episode of U.S. comedy television series Community, raised money for the LWS Night Shelter in Leamington.

"The organizers needed someone to help out at the last minute and I was more than happy to step in and do my bit," Blake told The Courier newspaper. "The LWS Shelter does a fantastic job of proving food, shelter and company to homeless and vulnerable people so was a very worthy cause to support."