'Banished words' for 2019 include 'collusion,' 'yeet'

Michigan's Lake Superior State University released its 44th annual List of Words Banished from the Queen’s English for Mis-use, Over-use and General Uselessness. Photo by Valkr/Shutterstock

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A Michigan university released its annual list of "banished" words, including "thought leader," "POTUS" and "yeet."

Lake Superior State University said its 44th annual List of Words Banished from the Queen's English for Mis-use, Over-use and General Uselessness was chosen from a pool of submissions from a public fed up with words like "wheelhouse" to mean an area of expertise and phrases like "in the books" to mean something concluded.

The list included common words using "-OTUS" as an initialism for "of the United States," including "POTUS" for the president and "FLOTUS" for the first lady.

The list also includes "wrap my head around," "platform," "collusion," "ghosting," "litigate," "grapple," "eschew," "crusty," "optics," "legally drunk," "importantly," "accouterments" and "most important election of our time."

"We grapple, litigate, and then yeet irritating words and phrases gathered from the nominations and votes received during 2018," the school said in a statement. "It's the most important election of our time."