Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A married couple in Wyoming is being officially recognized by Guinness World Records after assembling a two-person tent in just over a minute.

Daniel and Elizabeth Minton said Guinness reviewed evidence from their attempt, including video, and declared they had captured the record for fastest time to erect a two-person tent by a team of two.

"We were super excited," Elizabeth Minton told the Laramie Boomerang of receiving word from Guinness. "We honestly thought it was going to be rejected because they kept asking for more evidence."

The couple said they had initially been aiming for a time of one minute or less, but they gave up on that goal after discovering Guinness required them to put the rain fly on the tent and zip up the door flaps once both participants were inside.

"It was really easy to beat a minute when you didn't have to get in the tent," Daniel Minton said.

The fastest time to erect a four-person tent, which was accomplished by a team of 10, is listed by Guinness as 1 minute, 58.55 seconds.