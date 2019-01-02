Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Tennessee shared a photo of a woman posing with a gargantuan 88-pound catfish she reeled in while fishing on a lake.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said Paula Cathey Smith was fishing on Kentucky Lake when she managed to get the "river monster" into her boat.

The post said Smith released the big fish back into the lake.

The fish was a "personal best" for Smith, but it wasn't a state record. The largest blue catfish on record in Tennessee was a 112-pound fish reeled in by Robert E. Lewis in 1998.