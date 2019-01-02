Python removed from toilet of rental home in Australia

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher was called to a rental home to deal with an unusual situation -- a python curled up in the toilet.

Jaane Torkkola of Snake Out Brisbane said some international students called him to the home where they were staying in Dutton Park.

Torkkola posted a video to Facebook showing him removing the python from the toilet bowl.

"This is what can happen when you leave bathroom windows open and unscreened in summer, particularly if you live next to a parkland and the river," he wrote.

Torkkola said the snake, a carpet python, was not dangerous, but it gave the students a scare.

"It was one of their first snake experiences, and it is usually a bit more confronting finding a snake like that rather than, in what we would consider, their natural environment," he told the Brisbane Times.