Jan. 2 (UPI) -- "Condolences" have been flooding in for a Kentucky police department that shared photos of officers being brought to tears by a doughnut truck fire.

The Lexington Police Department said no one was injured when a Krispy Kreme truck hauling a load of doughnuts burst into flames while driving on a local road.

A witness captured video from the scene showing flames and smoke pouring from the truck.

The police department tweeted photos of officers paying respect to the fallen doughnuts by feigning tears, leading to supportive replies from other departments.

"We are so deeply sorry for your loss," the Stoughton Police Department wrote. "Your brothers and sisters in Massachusetts are here for you during these tough times."

The New York Police Department joked a jet was being sent to replace the charred pastries.

"Hang tight, we are sending backup forthwith, and these guys came prepared. We hope you like sprinkles," the department tweeted.