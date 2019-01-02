Maryland man's vending machine mistake wins him $30,000

A Maryland man who accidentally hit the wrong button on a lottery ticket vending machine ended up winning a $30,000 top prize. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said he pushed a wrong button on a lottery ticket vending machine and won a $30,000 top prize.

The 60-year-old Gaithersburg man told Maryland Lottery officials he and his wife spend about $25 per week on instant tickets, and he decided to buy a $5 ticket when he stopped at a Harris Teeter store to pick up napkins that were forgotten during an earlier grocery errand.

The man said he accidentally hit the button for a $3 Peppermint Payout ticket instead of his intended $5 ticket, but the mistakenly purchased scratch-off turned out to be a $30,000 top prize winner.

The winner said he gave the ticket to his wife to do the scratching.

"My wife gave it to my daughter-in-law to read and after 15 minutes of looking at it we checked it on the app," he said.

The app confirmed their suspicions that they were big winners.

The couple celebrated their win by cutting holiday checks for their children, nieces and nephews.

"They all went home very happy this weekend," the man said.