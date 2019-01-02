A safari park in India was closed Tuesday and Wednesday when a leopard, like the one pictured here, escaped from its enclosure. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- An Indian safari park was closed for the first two days of the year when a leopard escaped from its enclosure.

The Bengal Safari Park confirmed the leopard, named Sachin, jumped an electric fence Tuesday morning and the park was closed while officials conducted search operations inside the drive-through zoo.

Officials said Sachin is believed to have fled into an area of the 50-acre park occupied by herbivores, potential prey for the big cat.

The park remained closed Wednesday and bystanders were warned to keep at least 650 feet away from the perimeter of the park while the search was underway. Officials said sections of the park were expected to remain closed Thursday.

Sachin, one of four leopards at the park, made headlines in November for attacking a vehicle passing through the park and injuring its driver.