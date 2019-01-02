Th Singapore-based makers of Irvins Salted Egg Fish Skins apologized to a customer who found a gecko inside a package of snacks. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A Singapore-based snack food company apologized after a customer found a dead gecko inside a package of deep fried fish skins.

Jane Holloway said in a Facebook post that her mother and brother were eating a bag of Irvins Salted Egg Fish Skin they bought from a store in Bangkok when they discovered the lizard, which appeared to have been cooked with the fish.

"This gecko was probably deep fried with the salmon skin by the looks of it," she wrote.

Holloway said the company apologized and offered her a refund. She said officials also offered to cover any related medical bills and told her production had been moved to a new, cleaner facility in December.

"To be honest, I thought it was just a one-off mistake. Maybe the gecko on the ceiling fell into the processing machine," she told Business Insider.

Holloway said she started to question whether it was indeed a one-time error when two strangers sent her Facebook messages detailing similar incidents.

"I don't know the other two people so I can't vouch for them but if it's true then Irvins has a serious quality control and hygiene problem," Holloway said.