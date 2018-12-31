Leopard invades police station in India

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A leopard found its way into a police station in India, causing officials to temporarily evacuate the surrounding area.

Police said the leopard wandered into the police station grounds Sunday in Kotwali, Chittorgarh, leading officials to evacuate the compound and the surrounding neighborhoods.

Forest department officials were called to the scene and set a trap for the leopard, but the big cat avoided it while wandering the police station.

Officials said the leopard was eventually shot with a tranquilizer and relocated.