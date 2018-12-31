Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A cow that evaded slaughter by escaping onto a New Jersey highway gave birth to a calf just days later, her new owners said.

The cow, dubbed Brianna, was bound for a slaughterhouse early Thursday when she escaped onto Route 80 and was eventually taken to the Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue.

The slaughterhouse allowed the rescue to give Brianna a new home, and officials said she gave birth Saturday to a female calf named Winter.

The sanctuary said Winter was born healthy and does not appear to have been adversely affected by her mother falling from the top section of the two-story truck.

"The calf is beautiful," sanctuary founder Mike Stura told NJ.com. "And she'll never be without her mother."