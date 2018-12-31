Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A pair of Vietnamese brothers set a Guinness world record by putting on blindfolds and going down and back up 10 stairs with one brother balanced on the other's head.

Circus performer brothers Nghiep Giang Quoc and Giang Quoc Co appeared on an Italian TV special, The Night of Records, and set the Guinness record with Nghiep balanced upside-down on his brother's head.

Giang walked down a flight of 10 stairs and back up in 53.97 seconds without his brother falling off, earning the record for fastest time to descend and ascend ten stairs while balancing a person on the head (blindfolded).

The brothers previously set a record in December 2016 for most stairs climbed while balancing a person on the head outside Saint Mary's Cathedral in Girona, Spain, but their record of 90 stairs was broken Oct. 29 of this year when Peruvian performers Pablo Nonato Panduro and Joel Yaicate Saavedra climbed 97 stairs.