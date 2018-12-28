Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A surprised witness in a Malaysian parking lot captured video of the moment a thieving monkey stole the license plate from the front of a car.

The video, recorded Thursday, shows the small monkey pulling on the loose license plate at the front of a parked car while being filmed by the onlooker.

The monkey eventually pulls the plate free and climbs to the roof of the car to inspect its prize.

"I was having tea time with my friend and I saw a bunch of monkeys walking and jumping around at the car park area," the filmer wrote. "When I saw one of the monkeys trying to destroy a car's license plate, I quickly took out my phone to record it."