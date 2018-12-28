Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Florida mother said her 3-year-old son was lucky to walk away unscathed when he encountered a venomous cottonmouth snake on the family's pool deck.

Wendy Villa Gomez said she was expecting to find a worm when her toddler son, Cohen, called out to her that there was a snake on the pool deck at their home in Lake Mary, Seminole County.

Gomez was instead surprised to come face-to-face with a venomous cottonmouth water moccasin.

"He hollered for his mommy, and I did not think by any means it was going to be such a nasty venomous snake," Gomez told WKMG-TV.

Gomez summoned Bob Cross, owner of Critter Capture Services, to get rid of the serpent.

Cross said the snake's venom could have been deadly if Cohen had been bitten.

"I'm so thankful he just called for me instead of approaching him because it would've been deathly," Gomez said.