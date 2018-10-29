Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Dubai marked World Psoriasis Day on Monday by unveiling a 15,756.75-square-foot awareness ribbon to set a Guinness World Record.

LEO Pharma and the Dubai Health Authority, which organized the record attempt, announced the gargantuan orange and orchid ribbon unveiled Monday at the Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club was large enough to qualify for the largest awareness ribbon world record.

The event, timed to coincide with World Psoriasis Day, aimed to increase awareness of people living with psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis, which manifests as red patches covered with white scales over the effected area of a sufferer's body.

"About 9 percent of the patients visiting Dubai Health Authority's Dermatology Center are suffering from psoriasis," Dr. Anwar Al Hammadi, head of dermatology department in the Dubai Health Authority, was quoted as saying by the Khaleej Times.

"The disease affects about 1 to 2 percent of the population globally. Fortunately, majority of those cases are mild to moderate. Psoriasis is more common in adults but in some cases it can also affect children and elderly. Most of the patients are between the age of 20 and 50," he said.