Vlogger drops iPhone in nuclear plant cooling tower

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A California YouTuber set out to answer a little-asked question: Can an iPhone survive being dropped into an abandoned nuclear plant's cooling tower?

Sacramento-based YouTuber TechRax, who specializes in unusual smartphone stress tests, posted a video showing how he drop-tested an iPhone down the cooling tower of a closed nuclear power plant.

The video shows the vlogger using a drone to lift the phone high above the the tower at the unidentified abandoned plant and drop it into the cooling tower.

TechRax is surprised to discover after retrieving the phone from inside the facility that it remains fully functional despite a large crack across its touchscreen.