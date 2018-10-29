Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A passenger on an Illinois road captured video of the moment a train slammed into a semi truck stranded on the railroad tracks.

The video, filmed by a man riding in the passenger seat of his brother's car, shows the train slam into the trailer of the semi truck stranded on the tracks at a crossing on Route 173 in Wadsworth.

Witnesses said the semi became stuck on the tracks when it jackknifed to avoid a car that had slammed on its brakes in front of the much-larger vehicle.

"The driver quickly jumped out of the passenger side and ran to safety," the filmer wrote.

Police said there were no injuries from the crash.