Police rescue confused kangaroo from rough waters

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A kangaroo that went for a swim in rough waters at an Australian beach started to struggle and was rescued by a pair of police officers.

A video recorded by a witness at Safety Beach in Victoria shows the kangaroo hop into the water and start to struggle in the rough waves.

The filmer said the kangaroo, which appeared confused and had just escaped being hit by a bus nearby when it headed into the water, was pulled to shore by two witnesses.

The filmer said two police officers arrived and sat with the kangaroo while attempting to get some wildlife experts to the scene.

The kangaroo "stood still for nearly an hour," the filmer said, before suddenly bounding "straight back into the water.

"When the roo started to go under, Senior Sergeant Chris Russo leaped into action and dived straight in to rescue him! Constable Kirby Tonkin was right behind him," the filmer wrote.

"They pulled the roo out and drained the water from his lungs, wrapped him up and took him back to the station for wildlife carers to pick up. The roo is now recovering in a wildlife sanctuary," they wrote.