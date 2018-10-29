Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Officials at a Michigan school with only 441 students said they are seeing double thanks to the student body's 14 sets of twins.

Grand Rapids University Prepatory Academy, or UPREP, which serves grades 6 through 12, boasts 28 twins among its small student body, as well as some faculty members who are twins.

"We have the 14 sets of twins, 2 staff members who are twins. Their twins don't teach here but they are twins. Plus, a teacher assistant who is also a twins so it's really just amazing," assistant principal, Jessalynn Radden told WXMI-TV.

A total 6 members of the 35-student senior class are twins.

"Walking through the hallways, there will be someone coming up to me asking me about something. I'll be like 'what are you talking about' and then they'll say 'oh that was your brother,'" senior Channing Pearson said.

He said it can get especially confusing when it comes to sports.

"Last year, we had three sets of twins on our football team, so they'd say 'twin get in' and it'd be four people running on the field," Pearson told WZZM-TV.

Radden said it's a mystery as to why there are so many sets of twins at the school.

"I don't know!" she said. "I am waiting to get our triplets or maybe our quads. I love it!"