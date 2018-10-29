Loose monkey captured at Singapore airport

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A loose monkey was captured at a Singapore airport Monday morning after being spotted roaming free in the ceiling panels over a check-in area.

A visitor to Changi Airport captured video Monday morning of a monkey walking across ceiling support beams over the Terminal 3 check-in hall at the airport.

The airport said the primate was captured with help from the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society, or ACRES.

"A monkey was sighted this morning at Changi Airport's T3 Departure Check-in Hall,"the Changi Airport Group said in a statement provided to Channel News Asia. "Changi Airport Group sought the assistance of the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society, who managed to capture the monkey safely."

The origins of the loose monkey were unknown Monday.

A monkey that escaped from the Universeum science center in Gothenburg, Sweden, in August turned up in a similarly unlikely place -- a local McDonald's. Witnesses said the monkey was friendly and well behaved inside the restaurant before being picked up by zoo officials.