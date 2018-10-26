Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A Colorado amusement park that closed in April is being cleared out after all of its rides and other items were auctioned off.

The Heritage Square Amusement Park in Golden, which operated from 1971 until June of this year, closed permanently due to financial hardships and the owners held an auction Thursday to sell off the park's attractions.

The items sold included a 1963 Tilt A Whirl ride, a 1966 Eli Scrambler and a 1977 Eli Ferris Wheel.

The land owner said all of the items from the former amusement park must be removed by Nov. 13.