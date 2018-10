Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Doctors at a hospital in Vietnam shared video from an unusual case involving a cricket found living inside a man's ear canal.

The doctors said the man came to the Hai Duong Hospital complaining of ear pain and a look inside his ear canal with an endoscope revealed the cause was a live cricket.

The video shows the cricket digging around inside the man's ear canal.

Doctors were eventually able to remove the cricket.