Rachel Musiker receives a Guinness World Records certificate for fastest time to type the alphabet on a touch screen mobile phone at a conference in Texas. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Attendees at a conference in Texas broke the world record for fastest time to type the alphabet on a touch screen mobile phone -- four times.

Guinness World Records said adjudicators were on hand during the Public Relations Society of America's ICON conference this month in Austin to witness attempts to break the typing record and the world record for fastest time to stack 10 golf tees on 10 golf balls (team of two).

The record-keeping organization said the alphabet record was broken four times during the conference, with the final record being set by Rachel Musiker, who achieved the record in just 5.78 seconds.

Guinness said the golf ball stacking record was left unbroken, although one team came within a second of the 19.878-second record.