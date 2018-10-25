Three-foot alligator left on doorstep of San Diego pet shop

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A 3-foot-long alligator was left abandoned on the doorstep of a San Diego pet store.

The reptile was discovered by the owner of Pet Kingdom, Matt Thomas, who found the alligator inside of an unmarked black tote.

Thomas is keeping the alligator he nicknamed Al inside of a turtle tank until game officials can retrieve him. The San Diego Zoo said they did not have enough room to house the alligator.

Thomas told ABC 10 News on Wednesday that he is happy that Al was left at his store as opposed to being released into the wild as the alligator is a high invasive species and could have potentially posed a threat to residents.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating the matter, NBC 7 News reported.

Alligators are not allowed as pets in the state of California.