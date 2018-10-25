Shark knocks surfer off board in Australia

A shark believed to be a white pointer knocked a surfer off of his board in Australia, causing beach advisories. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A surfer enjoying the waves at Guillotines Surf Break in Cowaramup, Australia, says he was knocked off his board by a shark.

The surfer believes he was bumped from his surfboard on Thursday by a white pointer shark that was between 2.5 to 3 meters in length.

The man was not injured during the encounter and was able to leave the water following the incident. Other surfers in the area also exited the water before making a sign to help alert others.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development issued a shark advice for the area with official warnings in place. Officers from the Department of Biodiversity Conservation and Attraction are in the area and making new warning signs.

A decaying whale carcass near Canal Rocks in Yallingup, Australia, has not yet broken down. The area will be closed for another week as the carcass has attracted sharks.