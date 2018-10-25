David Schwimmer pokes fun at lookalike suspect: 'It wasn't me'

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- David Schwimmer posted on Twitter a comedic video of himself stealing from a grocery story in reference to a lookalike thief who is wanted by British police.
Blackpool Police uploaded a security camera image on Wednesday of a man who is wanted for stealing from a restaurant. The image and story went viral as commentators quickly pointed out that the thief resembles Schwimmer.
"Officers, I swear it wasn't me. As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation. #itwasntme," the Friends alum said on Twitter Wednesday, alongside the clip.
Schwimmer reenacted the image of the lookalike thief by walking out of the grocery store with a crate full of beer.
