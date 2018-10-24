Man helps venomous cobra cross busy road

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A professional snake catcher in India stopped on a busy road to help a venomous cobra cross without being run over.

Manas Ranjan Mohanty, who works as a catcher for the Snake Helpline, said he was riding his motorcycle on a busy road near Bhubaneswar, India, when he spotted the snake slithering across the street.

Mohanty recorded video as he blocked traffic to allow the snake to pass unmolested.

"These drivers have set a good example at a time of increasing vehicular mortality of snakes," said Subhendu Mallik, general secretary of the Snake Helpline.