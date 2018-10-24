Hunters' car destroyed by large bear

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Three men hunting for wild boar in Russia returned to their car to find it had been destroyed by a bear that found its way inside the vehicle.

The hunters captured video when they returned to the car, one of two they had driven to their hunting location in the Berezovskiy district of Siberia, to find its exterior had been damaged and its interior destroyed in an apparent bear attack.

The men said they had been away from the car for about five hours before they returned to discover the damage.

The Forest Guards Service of Krasnoyarsk inspected the damage and concluded it was likely the work of a large brown bear weighing at least 375 pounds.

The hunters said the car was damaged beyond the possibility of repair.