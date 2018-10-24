Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A Florida animal sanctuary announced an escaped capuchin monkey has been safely recaptured after three days on the loose.

The Jungle Friends Primate Sanctuary in Gainesville said in an Instagram post that Carli, a 15-year-old capuchin monkey, was safely captured Wednesday by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials.

"Carli is safe and back at Jungle Friends!" the post said. "Thank you to Ken Holmes from FWC and to everyone who helped spread the word! We are so glad Carli is safe and back with her monkey friends!"

The sanctuary said Carli escaped Sunday morning and was briefly recaptured in the sanctuary founder's trailer, but she was able to open the door using skills she learned during her previous life as a helper monkey.