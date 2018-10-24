Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A Las Vegas aquarium said its capybara escaped en route to a veterinarian appointment and was safely recaptured in a Target parking lot.

The SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium confirmed the capybara, the world's largest rodent, escaped from the aquarium at the Boulevard Mall while it and three other capybaras were being transported to a veterinarian.

Clark County Animal Control responded and the animal was located in a Target parking lot about two blocks away from the mall.

The county shared a video on Facebook of the capybara, which resembles a giant guinea pig, being coaxed out from under a car in the parking lot.