Britain's Blackpool Police said a suspect from a CCTV image posted to Facebook is definitely not actor David Schwimmer. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A British police department assured commenters on a security camera image posted to Facebook that the suspect is definitely not Ross from Friends.

Blackpool Police posted a CCTV image to the department's Facebook page Wednesday asking members of the public to help identify a suspect from the Sept. 20 restaurant theft.

Social media users very quickly flooded the page with the same hot tip: The suspect looks like David Schwimmer as his character Ross from classic sitcom Friends.

"Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses. We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date," police wrote in a comment on the post. "We're so sorry it has to be this way."

The comments were filled with references to the show's theme song and well-known episodes.

The post was shared by the Dumfries Galloway Police Division in Scotland, which offered its own warning: "If you see him keep away, he is known to have studied Karate and we believe he has mastered the art of Unagi, the state of total awareness."