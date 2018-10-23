Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A Florida primate sanctuary is searching for a 15-year-old capuchin monkey that escaped from the facility and gave her pursuers the slip.

The Jungle Friends Primate Sanctuary in Gainesville said the monkey, named Carli, escaped from her enclosure and was lured into sanctuary founder Kari Bagnall's trailer about 10 a.m. Sunday using a Fig Newton.

Carli became agitated when she spotted a worker with a net and managed to open a door and flee the vehicle.

The monkey, who weighs about 7 pounds, was last seen in a resident's driveway just over half a mile away from the sanctuary.

Bagnall said Carli is likely to approach humans, as she is a former helper monkey and associates them with food, and she might attempt to play with dogs. Members of the public are being warned not to attempt to pick her up, as she may bite if scared.

The sanctuary is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Carli's safe capture.

Bagnall said Andy, Carli's monkey companion for the last decade, has refused to eat since the female monkey fled the facility.