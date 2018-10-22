Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A customer at a North Carolina restaurant ordered only two waters before rushing out and leaving the server a $10,000 tip.

Bret Oliverio, owner of Sup Dogs in Greenville, said the customer left the $10,000 cash with a note saying, "thanks for the delicious water."

Server Alaina Custer said she was shocked by the tip.

"I literally didn't think it was real," Custer told The Charlotte News & Observer. "I picked it up and it was a giant stack of hundreds. I was shaking and just kept asking Bret, 'What is this?' I thought someone was playing a joke on me."

Oliverio said it took employees some time to realize they were being filmed by two men at a nearby table.

"Ended up being a YouTube star, Mr. Beast," Oliverio said. "They filmed the server's reaction as she picked up the money. Crazy."

Mr. Beast, aka Jimmy, returned after a short while to meet the server.

"They just told me about their YouTube channel and how they were going around blessing servers' days," Custer said.

"I was so blessed to have that money," she said. "I mean, most of us that work at Sup Dogs are broke college kids and that's going to help me out so much. We got to all split it up, which will help a lot of people."