Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A surprised traveler on an Australian road captured video of a van transporting over 30 feet of sheet metal by letting it hang out the back.

The video, recorded Sunday on a road in Townsville, shows the van with an estimated 30-50 feet of sheet metal hanging from the open back and being kept off the road by a small trailer lashed to the sheet metal panels several feet back from the van.

"As the light turned green, we actually had to stop and wait for him to make the turn as he cut over into our lane," the filmer wrote.

"As I'm still recording, we can't believe what we are actually witnessing," he said.