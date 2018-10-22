Runners get married halfway through Detroit marathon

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A pair of runners in a Detroit marathon stopped at the halfway point for a quick wedding before finishing the race.

Whitney Black, who donned a veil with her running clothes, and Steven Phillips, who wore a shirt with a tuxedo print, stopped at the 13.1 mile marker of the 26.2-mile Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon on Sunday for a quick 10-minute wedding.

The couple said they kept the ceremony short so their muscles wouldn't get cold before finishing the race.

The race was Black's first marathon and Phillips' 14th marathon. Black took up running March 2017, years after a snowmobiling accident left her requiring 20 surgeries and years of physical therapy to relearn how to walk.

"So not only did Whitney run her first marathon, but we got married," Phillips told the Detroit Free Press.