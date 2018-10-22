Oct. 22 (UPI) -- An Ohio police department shared video of a group of officers coming to a rescue of a deer that had its back legs stuck in a fence.

The Parma Heights Police Department said officers responded to a location in the town where a deer was reported stuck in a fence.

The video shows the officers covering the deer's head to keep it calm while they worked to maneuver the animal's legs through the bars of the fence.

The department said the deer did not appear to be injured.

"Our officers were able to save this doe today after she got herself trapped in a fence," the department wrote. "Good job Officer Jackson, Officer Hansen, Officer Taylor, and Sergeant Czack!"