Hundreds of students fling shaving cream in annual foam fight

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Hundreds of students at a Scottish university gathered on a school lawn Monday to fling shaving cream for the student body's annual foam fight.

The students, many dressed in elaborate costumes, gathered Monday at the University of St. Andrews' Lower College lawn to fling shaving cream at one another for the annual foam fight, part of the school's traditional "Raisin Weekend."

The Raisin Weekend is designed for first year students to thank upperclassmen for serving as "parents" and mentoring them at the school. The weekend's name comes from the traditional gift of a bag of raisins presented by the new students to their older counterparts.

Paloma Paige, president of the St. Andrews Students' Association, said she was surprised when she first learned of the tradition, but she learned it was a valuable experience for making friends and becoming acclimated to the school.

"I hadn't a clue about it to be honest and I didn't know what I was getting into but it was one of the best experiences of my first year," Paige told The Courier newspaper.

"I know some people today ran in saying 'what is this, what are we doing?' but nobody really knows and that's the whole fun of it," she said.