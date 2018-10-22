Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Virginia shared video from the rescue of a small dog that became trapped in a heating duct at its family's home.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department posted a video to Facebook showing the crew of West Springfield's Engine 427 dealing with a situation at a local home.

A small dog at the home had wandered into an HVAC duct and was unable to climb out, choosing instead to go wandering in the tunnel.

"Crews took a brief paws to shed some light on dogs location and work out strategy," the department wrote on Facebook.

The video shows Firefighter Mark Williams cutting a hole in the basement ceiling to free the dog, which did not appear to be injured.