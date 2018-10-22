Deadly snake joins kids in backyard pool

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher said two kids had a lucky escape when they were unexpectedly joined in their backyard pool by a deadly eastern brown snake.

Stuart McKenzie of The Snake Catcher 24/7 - Sunshine Coast said he was called Sunday to a property in Nambour, Queensland, where two young kids had been swimming in a backyard pool until they were joined in the water by the venomous snake.

"The snake went through the pool and went in between the kids... they got a huge fright when they saw it," McKenzie told Yahoo7 News.

The snake catcher posted a video of the capture to Facebook.

He said the snake likely wasn't too interested in the kids, who were not injured.

"It had plenty of opportunities to bite them but it didn't, he was just trying to get from one side to the other," McKenzie said.