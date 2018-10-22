A total 721 tents were pitched on a mountain walkway in China to break the Guinness World Record for longest line of tents. Photo courtesy of the Wugong Mountain Scenic Area

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Guinness World Record for longest line of tents was set in China when 721 tents were pitched on a mountain walkway.

The Wugong Mountain Outdoor Sports Association said the 4,863.6-foot-long line of tents was set up at the Wugong Mountain tourist site's sky-high walkway on the slopes of the mountain.

The tents were pitched Saturday as part of a festival of events and were counted by Guinness representatives Sunday to confirm the record.

Organizers said more than 200 volunteers fought against wind and rain while setting up the tents.