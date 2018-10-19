Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Security cameras were rolling at a Chinese train station when a curious toddler climbed onto a baggage belt and went through the X-ray scanner.

The video, filmed at the Xiaolan railway station in Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province, shows the man going through security when his young son disappears from view.

The man gets to the other side of the checkpoint and notices his son is missing. He turns to find the boy, who then crawls out of the luggage X-ray machine.

The video includes a photo of the boy being X-rayed by the machine.

Officials said the boy was not injured.