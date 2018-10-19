Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Water system officials in a South Carolina city shared photos of the huge masses of flushable wipes divers removed from clogged sewers.

The Charleston Water System said crews were sent into the sewers this week to remove clogs that turned out to be gigantic masses of flushable wipes that turned out not to be as flushable as advertised.

Officials said it took five days to fully unclog the pumps at the Plum Island Wastewater Treatment Plant.

In addition to the wipes, crews also found a baseball and a large piece of metal that somehow ended up flushed down residents' toilets.

The agency said only non-woven, biodegradable wipes should be flushed down the toilet.